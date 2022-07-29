WLET - John Eder

Fair coverage

Please do not allow anyone to criticize the Journal about impartial journalism. The weekly Sunday column by John Hood, presented as “racism lite” and featuring a “kinder, gentler” Hood, perhaps fearing his legacy of promoting extreme right wing propaganda funded by Art Pope. (If you do not know who he is please research his “work.”) The Journal now is carrying the sophomoric rantings of Christine Flowers, who apparently views facts as inconveniences, and sees the January 6th hearings as a political stunt, thus willing to render the attempted coup to overthrow the centuries old democracy of the United States to the proverbial trash heap of history. There is no way that this newspaper that so readily presents these kinds of authors can be held accountable for not representing different views.