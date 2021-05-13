WLET - John Fonda - FRIDAY

Inconvenient facts: President Biden's order (with which I disagreed) stopping construction of the Keystone XL pipeline had nothing, zero, nada, to do with the current gas crisis.

The Keystone XL was designed to stretch 1,210 miles. At the time Biden stopped construction, only 93 miles had been completed. Had Biden not stopped construction, it would still be under construction and not yet ready to carry its intended product, heavy oil sands crude, a product that would need refining before it could be of any benefit to our gasoline needs.