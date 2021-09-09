WLET - John G. Palmer

Personal responsibility

I’m writing to suggest that many more Forsyth County residents need to step up and take personal responsibility to defeat COVID-19. Many weren’t alive in the 1940s and ’50s to witness how people used the Salk vaccine to eradicate polio. We can do the same to COVID-19 if we all become more civic-minded and caring about our friends and neighbors.

It was shocking to learn that by Aug. 17, only 49% of Forsyth County residents were fully vaccinated, whereas 58% of statewide residents were. How sad to learn the county where I’ve resided nearly my entire adult life is a laggard place, lagging behind the rest of the state when it comes to public health.

Then, recently, while standing in line at Walmart, I observed people directly in front of and behind me not wearing masks. The Aug. 27 Journal pointed to a study projecting 98,000 deaths between now and early December, but stated that 50,000 of these could be prevented if mask-wearing were universal (“Forecast: 100K fatalities”).