WLET - John Harrison - MONDAY

The writer of the Oct. 13 letter “‘A thing of wax’” raises important caveats about “originalist” readings of the Constitution by Supreme Court justices. “Originalism” enjoins judges to interpret the meaning of the Constitution through the intent of the framers of the document and not through a current political (or religious) lens. This legal theory has, in recent decades, been propounded by ultra-conservative legal scholars and institutions; most prominently by Justice Antonin Scalia and institutions like George Mason University Law School, the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation. In a politically polarized world where judges are nominated by partisan politicians, it beggars belief to anticipate that zealous adherents to a theory, conservative or liberal, will simply jettison its tenets, and their past mind-set, when elevated to the federal or Supreme courts. Thomas Jefferson understood this well, hence his fear that the Constitution could become “wax in the hands of the judiciary.”