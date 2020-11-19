 Skip to main content
WLET - John Harrison
WLET - John Harrison

Unconscionable behavior

Like Nero after Rome burned, President Trump wallows in self-pity and mayhem. A lame duck, he seems intent on clinging to any semblance of power, by any conceivable means, to create havoc in the short horizon remaining. Fiddling with an iPhone, he makes reckless decisions detrimental to the well-being, security, integrity and global respect of the nation.

His actions are confounding. Refusal to concede the election and cooperate in a smooth transfer of power is unconscionable. Denying collaboration on a disease threatening the nation’s existence can only exacerbate the impact of the COVID crisis; hinder its alleviation; and obstruct social and economic recovery.

Against the advice of top military advisors, he has made controversial decisions regarding U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Iraq that may leave our allies exposed and enable militant Islamic resurgence. Recklessly he contemplated bombing Iranian nuclear facilities. He has fired senior public officials whose only fault was doing their job, mainly the unenviable task of telling unpalatable truths to power. By many accounts, the directors of the CIA and FBI may be the next to go.

While recklessness abounds, the GOP is AWOL. Is there not a soul among them with the courage to utter the words that Oliver Cromwell seemed, three centuries ago, to compose for this moment: “You have sat too long for all the good you have been doing, Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God go!”

John Harrison

Winston-Salem

