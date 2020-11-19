WLET - John Harrison

Unconscionable behavior

Like Nero after Rome burned, President Trump wallows in self-pity and mayhem. A lame duck, he seems intent on clinging to any semblance of power, by any conceivable means, to create havoc in the short horizon remaining. Fiddling with an iPhone, he makes reckless decisions detrimental to the well-being, security, integrity and global respect of the nation.

His actions are confounding. Refusal to concede the election and cooperate in a smooth transfer of power is unconscionable. Denying collaboration on a disease threatening the nation’s existence can only exacerbate the impact of the COVID crisis; hinder its alleviation; and obstruct social and economic recovery.

Against the advice of top military advisors, he has made controversial decisions regarding U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Iraq that may leave our allies exposed and enable militant Islamic resurgence. Recklessly he contemplated bombing Iranian nuclear facilities. He has fired senior public officials whose only fault was doing their job, mainly the unenviable task of telling unpalatable truths to power. By many accounts, the directors of the CIA and FBI may be the next to go.