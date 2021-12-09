 Skip to main content
WLET - John Holthouser - SUNDAY
Faith and abortion

Cal Thomas' assertion that looting, shootings, etc., can be attributed to access to abortion is ludicrous ("Connecting the dots on abortion and life," Dec. 4). Is he just joining his fellow conservatives (Boebert, Greene, etc.) who say outrageous things just to get attention?

Any regular reader of Mr. Thomas will know that his opinions are heavily influenced by his faith. And that's fine.

But should his faith dictate to me my life? Should my confidence in science and reason dictate HIS life? (Well, maybe).

Should the life of some early teen girl who was seduced by the captain of the football team be ruined due to a mistake of hormones and passion? As well as the life of the child? 

Or maybe, just maybe, his beliefs should control his life and mine should control mine. SHAZZAMM!!

And there can be little doubt that the question of when life begins is a religious and not a scientific question. Upon conception? At 13 weeks? At viability? Upon the first breath?

When life begins is a question of religious beliefs and the constitution specifically separates government and religion.

Children who are unwanted are unlikely to be well-parented and are much more likely to become unhappy and unproductive people and burdens on society. Who benefits? Why force this situation on them and their biological parents and ourselves? Who benefits?

I would go so far as to suggest a discussion about some kind of means testing for parents. If you are unable to adequately parent, why should society be forced to take up your slack?

John Holthouser

Winston-Salem

