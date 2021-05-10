 Skip to main content
WLET - John Holthouser
It used to be that while I sometimes disagreed with Republican politicians, I respected our differences. No longer. The Republican Party has become the party of licking former President Trump's boots. Kissing his you-know-what.

No Republican can point out Trump's lies and survive in that party. Witness Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

As Michael Gerson (an esteemed veteran of the Republican Reagan administration) points out in his May 5 column, “The liars who buy Trump’s Big Lie,” the current Republican Party is dominated by Trump's sycophants and that's not good!

Liz Cheney, thumbs down. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, thumbs up. Sen. Mitt Romney, thumbs down. Rudy Giuliani, thumbs up.

How can any self-respecting, thinking person choose McCarthy and Giuliani over Cheney and Romney?

John Holthouser

Winston-Salem

