WLET - John Holthouser

Free speech rights

After reading Marc Thiessen's column criticizing the political stance he posits being taken collectively by our women's national soccer team (“U.S. athletes play into China’s hands,” July 10), a thought occurs to me.

There is much admiration lauded on the men and women who have given so much to achieve and protect our rights of free speech and nonviolent political activity. But why are some people so critical of people who exercise those nonviolent, free speech rights?

Is it because they disagree with those positions and they want to stifle and silence those who wish to have a voice that differs from theirs?

I mean, is it that your rights of free and nonviolent expressions are only allowed when you agree with me?

Do we want to have our freedoms, but not when they threaten the status quo?

And why is it that some even applaud violence in pursuit of their political agenda?

Just asking.

John Holthouser

Winston-Salem