WLET - John MacMillan

Unbiased media

I would like to suggest that those who write The Readers’ Forum to complain about “biased media” enlighten us by letting us know where they receive their information about the goings on in the world.

The writer of the Oct. 22 letter “Biased media” claims that NBC, ABC and C-SPAN all are left-wing outlets that are biased against President Trump, and then asks why only left-wing media are picked to moderate the debates. She did not mention that the moderator of the first debate was from FOX News.

Ad Fonte Media has a website with a media bias chart on which dozens of news sources are placed based on both their reliability and their bias toward the left or the right. On that chart, ABC, NBC and C-SPAN are placed in the most reliable category, with ABC and C-SPAN in the center and NBC with a slightly left-leaning bias. FOX News is in the somewhat reliable category with a “hyper-partisan” right-leaning bias.

If the letter writer wants moderators from more right-leaning media sources than FOX, that takes us to outlets that I am not familiar with (definitely not “mainstream media”) with quite low reliability. I wonder if those are the types of sources that those who complain about the “liberal media” are tuned in to.