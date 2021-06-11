WLET - John Nelms - MONDAY

WFU's conundrum

The Wake Forest University trustees and president have themselves in quite a conundrum by trying to rewrite our history (“Advisory committee to help in renaming,” June 3).

You can't erase what happened over 160 years ago by renaming buildings. They bungled that attempt by naming the building after the date in history that would forever etch into memory the exact things they want to erase.

The university has alienated an entire era of graduates by being "woke" at Wake. I hear they have been hearing from many alumna who are thoroughly put out. To quit giving would be the best way because money talks.

We cannot rewrite our history any more than our great country can. We had 12 U.S. presidents who all owned slaves: Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Jackson, Van Buren, Harrison, Tyler, Polk, Taylor, Johnson and yes, Ulysses S Grant. They were great but flawed men. Our own Washington Manly Wingate served and helped to build Wake Forest College in the 1800s. Those were different times than today and we learn from them.