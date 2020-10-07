WLET - John Nelms - SATURDAY

To answer all of those who would say, “I can’t believe you would vote for Trump,” well, folks, listen up! I'm not voting for him. I'm voting for the Second Amendment. I'm voting for the next Supreme Court justice. I’m voting for appointment of federal judges who will uphold the Constitution and not make their own laws as they see fit. I’m voting for the Electoral College, and the republic we live in. I'm voting for the police and law and order. I’m voting for the military and the veterans who fought and died for you and this country. I’m voting for the flag that is always missing from the Democratic background. I’m voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored. I’m voting for secure borders. I’m voting for the right to praise my God without fear. I’m voting for every unborn soul that the Democrats want to abort. I'm voting for freedom and the American Dream.