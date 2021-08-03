WLET - John Nelms

A different take

I have a totally different take on why some of the country will not get vaccinated and it goes against what I see in most of the letters so therefore mine probably won’t get printed. I pin most all the blame on Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

It never gets mentioned because it does not fit the typical narrative, but who remembers then-candidate Harris’ statement about the vaccine back in October 2020? On Oct. 8 in the vice-presidential debate, she said “If Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I'm not taking it." She was criticized for that by then-Vice President Mike Pence for “undermin(ing) public confidence in a vaccine if the vaccine emerges during the Trump administration.”

On July 28, Aug. 6 and Sept. 2, presidential candidate Joe Biden made statements that also undermined the vaccine. He got taken to task by Dr. Anthony Fauci when he testified to Congress about the safety and scientific integrity of the vaccines. Yet before they were even inaugurated, both Harris and Biden had been vaccinated.

They have yet to give credit to then-President Trump for the speed and efficiency in which he got Operation Warp Speed up and running.