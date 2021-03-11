 Skip to main content
WLET - John R. Weaver - SUNDAY
Delete relief

Since every Republican senator and congressman voted against the COVID relief package, why not delete registered Republicans from receiving the relief? Their constituents may think twice about re-electing them.

John R. Weaver

Pfafftown

