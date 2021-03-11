WLET - John R. Weaver - SUNDAY
Winston-Salem police have given the homeless people living in what’s called “Tent City” on Akron Drive until the end of the day Friday to leav…
The N.C. Medical Board has set another disciplinary hearing involving Dr. Anne Litton White of Winston-Salem, this time to address allegations…
Middle- and high-school students may return to school every day under new legislation announced Wednesday.
Winston-Salem police are investigating the stabbing death of a 68-year-old woman. A subject of interest in the case is the victim’s son, polic…
A 33-year-old Winston-Salem man was charged with murder Sunday afternoon in connection with the stabbing death of his mother Saturday evening.
North Carolinians who get food stamps will see an increase in their benefits starting Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said.
A Winston-Salem woman was convicted Wednesday on charges that she helped her boyfriend escape arrest for murder.
People who knew Rosalyn Howard were praising her dedication to her church and love of life on Monday, even as more details emerged about her S…
A mass-vaccination event involving the first local use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been announced for March 12-14 at the…
FBI: NC man says he was swept up in Capitol riot, but video shows otherwise. He was arrested in Winston-Salem.
A Reidsville man arrested Friday in Winston-Salem in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol told FBI agents he was pushed by the crowd and had to…