WLET - John R. Weaver

Stop the 'squat'

I am surprised that any modification to a motor vehicle (truck or car) is allowed by the state.

These vehicles have been engineered to specs that consider the center of gravity for stability, impact considerations with other vehicles, safety barriers, etc. I see many pickup trucks in my neighborhood that exceed the “squat limits” that your article alludes to (“Senate Oks its version of ‘Carolina Squat’ bill,” Aug. 20).

On rear-end collisions by a passenger car into the rear end of one of these “jacked up” modified trucks, instead of a bumper/radiator impact, the impact is with the car windshield and car driver (the car essentially goes under the raised rear end of the truck). Again, I see many of these trucks on the highway. It’s time to enforce the law.

John R. Weaver

Pfafftown