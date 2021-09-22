WLET - John Tucker - SUNDAY

Reckless Republicans

Let this sink in: Republican senators in Congress are poised to vote en masse for the U.S. government to default on its debt, knowing full well that voting against raising the debt ceiling would have devastating effects on the livelihoods of millions upon millions of Americans!

Imagine, if you will, 69 million Americans not receiving their monthly Social Security payments, Medicare benefits being cut off, military servicemen and servicewomen and their families not getting paid, several million Americans losing their jobs, retirement accounts losing up to $15 trillion and millions more children going to bed hungry — during a pandemic and ongoing economic recovery.

Those are some, not all, of the calamitous consequences GOP congressmen are evidently willing to risk for the sake of what?! A political game of chicken?

The chief culprit in this potentially catastrophic financial fiasco is, of course, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, hands down the most extraordinary hypocrite in Congress.