WLET - John Tucker

Perpetuating the circus

The world's biggest loser, our pathetic President Donald J. Trump, must be thrilled knowing plenty of Republican congressional clowns will perpetuate his dangerous circus show in the House of Representatives.

Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) will likely be breathing fire as Democratic lawmakers attempt to douse Trump's bold-faced lies, asserting the presidential election was rigged and declaring himself the winner by a landslide, when the exact opposite is true.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will be walking a tight-rope as he juggles conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory and dog whistles for an audience of one.

Doug Collins (R-Georgia) will perform the clown act he's mastered during Trump’s tenure, blabbering his way down Trump's autocratic rabbit hole, with Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) and Tom McClintock (R-California) following his smelly trail.

This promises to be a congressional circus show for the ages, with no shortage of cynical Republicans anxious to perform their unpatriotic acts in servitude to Trump the tyrant.