WLET - John Tucker

A fighting chance

The Supreme Court's failure to block Texas' six-week abortion ban (“Texas’ 6-week ban is on,” Sept. 2) speaks volumes about the state of the court and our democracy. It shows the High Court can be manipulated to do the will of an ex-president who nominated three anti-abortion justices with the sole goal of overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, a precedent for almost 50 years.

Think about that! Trump, an autocrat whose fortitude grade earns a zero, will have effectively stolen from women the right to choose whether to have an abortion, once the High Court completes its dirty partisan deed.

The court is now the political tool of any president who can tilt its partisan balance through the nomination process, after passing his/her litmus test. As to our democracy, when are we going to put a stop to Republican minority rule? In two of the previous three presidential elections before 2020, the Republican candidate won the presidency without winning a majority of the vote. Hillary Clinton swamped Trump by nearly 3 million votes in 2016, but lost the Electoral College vote, as did Al Gore in 2000. That is not in keeping with a fundamental premise of a democracy, which is majority rule.