WLET - John Tucker

Framework for autocracy

The Republican Party is now officially built upon the Big Lie, the foundation for an autocracy laid by a wannabe dictator, the disgraced, deranged and twice-impeached ex-president Donald Trump. That his dangerous lie is being propagated and perpetuated by a personality cult of congressional sycophants and a chorus of right-wing media propagandists speaks volumes about the obsequious behavior of the Republican Party. It's abundantly clear that the GOP's fealty to a ruthless con man means the party is, by and large, perfectly fine with demolishing our democracy and building the framework for an autocracy.

We cannot and shall not allow that to happen. Let us stand together and fight for our democracy; we can't let our guard down!

Make sure you vote in the midterms, please. It's a moral and civil duty.

John Tucker

Winston-Salem

