WLET - John Tucker

The Republican Party is now officially built upon the Big Lie, the foundation for an autocracy laid by a wannabe dictator, the disgraced, deranged and twice-impeached ex-president Donald Trump. That his dangerous lie is being propagated and perpetuated by a personality cult of congressional sycophants and a chorus of right-wing media propagandists speaks volumes about the obsequious behavior of the Republican Party. It's abundantly clear that the GOP's fealty to a ruthless con man means the party is, by and large, perfectly fine with demolishing our democracy and building the framework for an autocracy.