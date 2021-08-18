WLET - John Wigodsky

After reading in The Journal that North Carolina is a destination for those wanting to marry 14-year-olds (“Bill aims to end child marriages in N.C.,” Aug. 16), I hope that newspapers in North Carolina will pledge to publish a list of legislators voting against raising the marrying age to at least 16. Any state legislator who in the 21st century thinks that it is OK for children just out of junior high to marry people more than twice their age has been in Raleigh way too long.