WLET - John Wigodsky

No child brides

After reading in The Journal that North Carolina is a destination for those wanting to marry 14-year-olds (“Bill aims to end child marriages in N.C.,” Aug. 16), I hope that newspapers in North Carolina will pledge to publish a list of legislators voting against raising the marrying age to at least 16. Any state legislator who in the 21st century thinks that it is OK for children just out of junior high to marry people more than twice their age has been in Raleigh way too long.

The practice of taking child brides, which is popular with the Taliban, should not be permitted in North Carolina or any state. Shame on us for letting this practice be legal one day longer.

John Wigodsky

Winston-Salem

