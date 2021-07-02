WLET - John Wigodsky

Remember the team

The N.C. State baseball team was sent home from the College World Series in the dead of night after failing the COVID-19 protocols instituted by the NCAA to keep all athletes and coaches safe during the event. A few members of the N.C. State team made the selfish decision not to get vaccinated for the COVID -19 virus. Their actions resulted in the entire team being disqualified and losing a good chance for a championship. In a sport that stresses teamwork, it was a classic example of individuals putting their own interests ahead of the team and as a result the whole team suffered.

As we get ready for the school year to begin this fall, the rallying cry for schools and universities should be “Remember The N.C. State Baseball Team!" If we want a normal school year with in-person classes, we cannot allow a few individuals to jeopardize the well-being of an entire school population. Schools should require that all eligible pupils receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend in-person classes; it’s no different than the required mumps, measles, polio and chicken pox vaccine requirements. Allowing unvaccinated students to attend school will undoubtedly result in school closures throughout the year as COVID-19 variants continue to spread. Everyone will suffer for the selfishness of a few.