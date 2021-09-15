WLET - John Wooding - Not before 9/21

President Biden could have gone further to convince people that it’s in their interest to get vaccinated. Businesses could go further.

Unvaccinated people who get infected by COVID and head to the hospital could be refused insurance coverage. Their medical bills would be theirs. Or their families’ if they die. Hospitals, if allowed, could admit COVID patients by their vaccination status: vaccinated come first, unvaccinated, last. People who knowingly spread the virus could be charged with endangering others, including murder, if the person they give COVID to dies from the virus.