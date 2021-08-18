WLET - John Wooding - SATURDAY

Under a guise
If we united against the virus – a deadly enemy -- life would return to normal ASAP. Instead, some of us are aiding the virus by refusing vaccination and masking.
The pro-virus crowd is being incited by Republican politicians and their funders who hope to gain votes by keeping the country divided and agitated. It’s like they don’t want the pandemic to end under President Biden, lest he get credit.
Who would have ever thought Americans would be working to help the virus sicken and kill more people to promote a political agenda under the guise of personal freedom?
John Wooding
Winston-Salem