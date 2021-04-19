WLET - John Wooding - TUESDAY

Slow down

If police could slow down and rev down when dealing with citizens, and citizens could comply with police instructions, most police/citizen problems would be solved before lives are lost. The police can be too dominating and aggressive, and citizens can be too combative or argumentative – this is a bad mix that the police usually win.

Maybe both are overly scared of each other, maybe both hate each other. But if the police backed off some, and the citizens backed off some, bad stuff would decrease.

Maybe citizens need to learn how to interact with police and follow instructions, and maybe police need to learn how to talk to citizens more politely so that both police and citizens come out alive.

John Wooding

Winston-Salem