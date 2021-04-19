 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - John Wooding - TUESDAY
0 comments

WLET - John Wooding - TUESDAY

  • 0

Slow down

If police could slow down and rev down when dealing with citizens, and citizens could comply with police instructions, most police/citizen problems would be solved before lives are lost. The police can be too dominating and aggressive, and citizens can be too combative or argumentative – this is a bad mix that the police usually win.

Maybe both are overly scared of each other, maybe both hate each other. But if the police backed off some, and the citizens backed off some, bad stuff would decrease.

Maybe citizens need to learn how to interact with police and follow instructions, and maybe police need to learn how to talk to citizens more politely so that both police and citizens come out alive.

John Wooding

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WS/FCS backs school calendar flexibility bill, but not for 2021-22
Education

WS/FCS backs school calendar flexibility bill, but not for 2021-22

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools favors legislation allowing the school year to start one to two weeks earlier than currently allowed by state law.

However, with many summer-school initiatives already set in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the system said it would take a pass on 2021-22.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News