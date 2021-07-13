WLET - John Wooding

Unquestioning Republicans

Southern Republicans are coming across as gullible, and bless their hearts, a little on the unquestioning side. (This is a kind way of saying they look ignorant.) No matter what the Republican Party or Fox News tells them, they believe it.

A long time ago a friend told me, “Don’t believe anything you hear and only half of what you see.” He was 100%, Georgia/north Florida Southern.

I used to think most Southerners were smart, with a built-in manure detector, like my friend, but something has happened to the modern Republicans’ sense of smell. How could anyone but a sucker believe that Joe Biden stole the election after all the recounts and court cases? But here they are, believing it with all their hearts because the loser, who, by the way, is a fast-talking Yankee con man, told them so. I still like them as friends, but Lordy, did they fall for it.

And in addition, some of these same people won’t get vaccinated, even if it will save lives. Why? Because someone fed them a pile of trash, and they ate it like it was steak.