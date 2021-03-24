WLET - John Wooding

Further protections

I read the Journal article about protected hair styles (“City approves LGBTQ protections,” March 23). Beehive wasn’t included, neither was mullet or comb over – an oversight, I guess.

Then the article listed a string of letters that also can’t be discriminated against. The string ended with the plus symbol (+), which as far as I can tell, is shorthand for “etc.” The letter idea is OK, but too long and confusing, and replaceable with NSIT (Not Straight I Think).

In my research on this topic, I found a variation called “gray sexual” that was not listed in the Journal. I said “That’s me,” since I have gray hair. Then I read the term means the person is in a gray area of behavior – they flip flop from one variation to another. It has nothing to do with hair color.

I hope city officials take note that they need to add protections for hair color to the city code. While they’re at it, probably should include bald-headed along with assorted types of facial hair. Finally, they should outlaw discrimination against people who smell bad, wear dirty clothes in public and/or have irritating voices.

John Wooding

Winston-Salem