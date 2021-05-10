WLET - John Wooding

 Skip to main content
On feeding bears

Regarding “Bears are becoming more common in NC” (May 3), the article contains steps people can take to coexist with black bears.

The first step, as most of us know, is don’t feed bears. Feeding teaches bears to view humans as a food source, which is not a good thing, for us or for them.

The article failed to mention that North Carolina Wildlife Resources (NCWRC) allows hunters to feed bears. It is legal to feed bears for six weeks in the 25 mountain counties and year-round elsewhere. Hunters bait bears with corn, usually, and shoot them at the bait during open season.

If the hunters use dogs to chase and tree bears for shooting, the hunters release the dog packs at the bait. This way the dogs have a fresh scent to follow.

Hunters use bait because they kill more bears. So, NCWRC tells us not to feed bears unless our intent in feeding them is to kill them.

In a way it makes sense – if the bear is dead, it no longer associates humans with food, and therefore won’t be a problem. On the other hand, if hunters stopped feeding bears, fewer bears would be taught to associate humans with food.

I think bear hunting with bait should be illegal, but I know NCWRC caters to hunters. It’s unlikely the agency will tell hunters to stop feeding bears even though the mixed messages on bear feeding makes the agency seem hypocritical and against bears.

John Wooding

Winston-Salem

