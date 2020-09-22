WLET - Johnny Highsmith

Flip-flops
I just read Scott Sexton’s Sept. 22 column, “Tillis changes tune in Supreme Court fight,” pointing out the flip-flops made by Sen. Thom Tills (and so boldly noted in the headline) and Sen. Richard Burr, regarding the appointment to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court.
I look forward to a paper where I am certain the fair and balanced Winston-Salem Journal and Scott Sexton will next report on the reciprocal flip-flop made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer, presidential candidate Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders, wherein a few years ago they were staunch in their belief the Constitution clearly spelled out the president has the right to pick a nominee.
Johnny Highsmith
Mocksville