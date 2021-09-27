WLET - Johnny Lancaster - WEDNESDAY

Based on the content and tone of the Sept. 26 letter “Liberal bliss,” one would reasonably assume that the letter writer is independently wealthy, has benefited handsomely from the Trump-era tax cuts, has no investments that would suffer adversely from market and interest-rate declines, does not receive Social Security or Medicare/Medicaid benefits, and/or lives in a world of total luxury. Otherwise, the letter writer is about to experience the adverse effects of a federal government shutdown and debt default just like the rest of U.S.