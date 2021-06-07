WLET - Johnny Lancaster

A healthy dose
I don’t watch Fox News, but it seems I get a healthy dose every time I read Cal Thomas’ opinion columns.
In his June 3 column, “The commission America really needs,” Thomas downplays the Jan. 6 Capitol insurgency and the GOP’s refusal to vote to establish an investigative committee by muddying the water with everything from critical race theory to undocumented immigrants and the percentage of them who pay taxes.
Thomas routinely rails against undocumented immigrants. However, as usual, none of the proposals he has offered include enforcing existing immigration laws that include arresting, prosecuting and fining employers who hire undocumented immigrants. I wonder why.
Johnny Lancaster
Lexington