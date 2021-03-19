WLET - Johnny Lancaster

Tax-cut truths

Cal Thomas used clever wordplay to push the false narrative that Trump’s tax cuts resulted in tremendous job creation ("Now come the tax increases from Biden" March 19). Thomas wrote, “It doesn’t matter to them (Democrats) that the Trump tax cuts produced tremendous economic results for businesses that then create jobs and hire workers.”.

If Thomas’ statement were true, then he would have written that the tax cuts for businesses then created jobs and hired workers. The tax cuts did, in fact, produce tremendous economic results for businesses where certain major beneficiaries of the tax cuts then used the windfall primarily for stock buybacks, executive bonuses, debt reduction, and smaller $1,000 bonuses for certain employees so the employees wouldn’t complain.

By changing word tenses in his statement, Thomas acknowledges that the tax cuts did not actually create jobs and hire workers, but in theory the tax cuts should have.

What’s in it for Thomas and people like Thomas to keep pushing the first Big Lie that the tax cuts in 2017 resulted in tremendous job creation?

Johnny Lancaster

Lexington