WLET - Johnny Lancaster

On Dec. 8, prior to the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the Texas case on election procedures of certain other states, I posted on a popular social media platform that the Texas case would be dismissed because Texas did not have standing to file the case against election procedures in other states. I am not a lawyer, but I do understand the concept of “standing.”

My answer to the letter writer’s question “If Texas did not have standing, who did?” (“The court dodged,” Dec. 23) is this: Texas had the same standing in the case as the standing I would have if I attempted to dictate how the letter writer manages his household. Because I have certain rules that I follow for managing my household does not mean I have an interest in the letter writer also following the rules of his household.