WLET - Jon McLamb - FRIDAY

Investing in our community
William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. is one of many who have unnecessarily lost their lives in our community recently. This destructive trend is worse now than ever. As a community, we must expect more from one another; we must work toward real change. Now is the time to engage our community and our officials in serious conversations about this violence and demand action that will become the catalyst for the change we want to see in our society.
Real change begins when we demand that our government institutions address the root causes of this senseless violence. Instead of addressing the root causes, the state legislature spends its time fighting over whether people should have a license to carry a concealed weapon or whether they must apply for a permit before purchasing a handgun. I’m talking about systemic issues regarding the lack of mental health resources for our community, a lack of opportunities for educational enrichment for our students, a deficit in jobs for our workers. Without these tools, how can we expect our children to grow up well?
Public officials on both sides of the political spectrum are guilty of using rhetoric and tactics that are unhelpful to resolving the issue of gun violence. What these government institutions should be doing — from city council to the U.S. Congress — is earmarking funds for community investment and to hire social workers. We must invest in the financial and mental health of our people and community.