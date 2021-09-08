WLET - Jon McLamb

Investing in our community

William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. is one of many who have unnecessarily lost their lives in our community recently. This destructive trend is worse now than ever. As a community, we must expect more from one another; we must work toward real change. Now is the time to engage our community and our officials in serious conversations about this violence and demand action that will become the catalyst for the change we want to see in our society.

Real change begins when we demand that our government institutions address the root causes of this senseless violence. Instead of addressing the root causes, the state legislature spends its time fighting over whether people should have a license to carry a concealed weapon or whether they must apply for a permit before purchasing a handgun. I’m talking about systemic issues regarding the lack of mental health resources for our community, a lack of opportunities for educational enrichment for our students, a deficit in jobs for our workers. Without these tools, how can we expect our children to grow up well?