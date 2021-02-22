WLET - Jonathan Watkins

One Republican Party

Your Feb. 14 editorial (“Trump’s trial verdict”) is nothing but trash. What makes you the expert on politics?

You must really be working at it to get everything wrong the way you do.

I know you’d love to stoke a civil war among Republicans, but you can’t. There’s one Republican Party and its leader is former and future President Trump. There are also some RINOs in the party who wouldn’t even be in office if not for Trump. They’re not going to be on the scene for much longer. We’re going to vote them out and vote true patriots in.

Sen. Richard Burr is just showboating to get the support of liberals he needs when he leaves office.

A lot of people have turned their backs on Trump in the last few months, either to save their own skin or because they’re afraid of liberals. But most of us are ready to fight, and yes, I mean fight! At the ballot box. You’ll see in 2022.

Jonathan Watkins

Winston-Salem