WLET - Joseph B. Jackson

Another climate threat

The issue of climate change here in North Carolina and its global implications was well presented in the Journal’s June 23 editorial “N.C. climate is vulnerable.” As it rightly extolled the “unbridled beauty of our state” and recognized our bounty of natural wonders, it highlighted the damaging impact that the historic wildfires occurring on the West Coast can have on these amenities.

Unquestionably, we must do all that we can to prevent and mitigate the causes of climate crisis. While being concerned with the wildfires out west and the problems that they inflict on our shared atmosphere, we have a disturbing situation closer to home that brings about similar devastation. There is an industry operating in this state that is clear-cutting tens of thousands of acres of forest land yearly to produce millions of tons of wood pellets that are loaded up and shipped to Europe to be burned as fuel.

Wood pellet production emits tons of heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere. It is also destroying many of our planet’s largest natural generators for the oxygen that we breathe, the ecosystems that we treasure and lands that are critical for the storing of carbon, which is our forest land.