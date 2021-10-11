WLET - Josephine Means - TUESDAY

We want snacks

I am writing because Carver High School’s students are not satisfied with the selection of snacks and drinks they provide to us in the cafeteria.

We previously had a honeycomb school store that sold a variety of snacks that were sold to the students, teachers and staff. This was a solution that provided students with their preference for refreshments before and after school. The honeycomb store also provided students with work experience as cashiers. I was a cashier my freshman year and earned work experience that I can apply to real-life situations.

As a Carver student who hasn’t been able to experience a proper pep rally or a proper homecoming along with its events, I feel as though we should at least be able to purchase our desired refreshments. We have missed out on so much especially these past two years due to COVID-19 and it's not fair honestly. We deserve our school store back at least.

This will be an effective solution because it has so many positive initiatives and it would be something that everyone would be able to enjoy and partake in and participate in.

Josephine Means

Winston-Salem