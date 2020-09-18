WLET - Judi Lawson Wallace

Concerned about all
We need members in the North Carolina General Assembly who are concerned about issues that affect all of us North Carolinians, especially those who have lost jobs, are behind in their housing payments and lack health insurance. And let’s not forget our schools and the students they serve. Public tax money should go to public schools that are accountable for what they do and how they spend taxpayer money.
For these reasons, I support electing Terri LeGrand (N.C. Senate District 31) and Dan Besse (N.C. House District 74) to the N.C. General Assembly. I have personally known both these outstanding individuals for many years. During that time I have observed their intelligence, their honesty and integrity and their dedication to make our community and state better for all of us.
I urge your support, too.
Judi Lawson Wallace
Winston-Salem