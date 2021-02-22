WLET - Judie Holcomb-Pack - THURSDAY

No mask, no service
My heart goes out to our local restaurants who have suffered the past year, and especially since Valentine’s Day weekend was particularly disappointing due to the bad weather. They are trying their best to survive.
I have occasionally ordered from a drive-thru, but have only been inside a restaurant once since March. Recently, I decided to take a chance again and go inside a new restaurant, mostly to purchase a gift card, but also to get a take-out order.
While waiting for my number to be called, I noticed all the staff were wearing masks and following protocols. The customers, however, were a different story. Some had taken off their masks to eat, then went to refill their drinks without wearing a mask. Some were wearing masks under their nose or even under their mouth! The tipping point was when three people came in without masks and began talking about what to order. I approached the manager and asked if he were going to ask them to leave. He replied that corporate didn’t allow them to do that since they would risk losing business. They had free masks to offer, but unfortunately, they were out.
I left and will not be back. Restaurants must come together and agree to enforce the mask protocol for customers as well as staff if they expect customers to feel safe dining inside until this pandemic is over.