WLET - Judie Holcomb-Pack - THURSDAY

While waiting for my number to be called, I noticed all the staff were wearing masks and following protocols. The customers, however, were a different story. Some had taken off their masks to eat, then went to refill their drinks without wearing a mask. Some were wearing masks under their nose or even under their mouth! The tipping point was when three people came in without masks and began talking about what to order. I approached the manager and asked if he were going to ask them to leave. He replied that corporate didn’t allow them to do that since they would risk losing business. They had free masks to offer, but unfortunately, they were out.