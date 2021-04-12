WLET - Judith Dancy - TUESDAY

No other way?

The life of Prince Philip was honored by a 41-gun salute at the Tower of London and other sites around the UK. I know he was a military man, and I know there is honor associated with such salutes by weapons being fired in synchronized rhythm.

Gunshots fired in such a way still sound like gunshots. Gunshots sound like war and violence and enmity. We keep doing it because we keep doing it.

Years ago, my Quaker mentor and dear friend Bill Stevens questioned the violence in the phrase, “we can kill two birds with one stone” and decided it needed a peaceful update. His solution was for the world to shift to a gentler way of saying the same thing: “We can tickle two babies with one feather”!

Perhaps if we stop killing birds and start tickling babies instead, when Prince Philip's great-great-grandchildren die after having served the crown so well for so long, they can be honored not with the sounds of war and violence, but with birdsong and laughing babies.