WLET - Judith Dancy

Selfish demands

The writer of the Oct. 16 letter “Our only hope” asks how we can expect God’s spirit to stay in the U.S. when we accept abortion as a right and necessity, and “as we afford women’s selfish demands.”

Without going into the detail of all the other selfish demands in our national history, I’m a bit curious how God’s spirit could bear to stay while the native peoples were raped and murdered and their land stolen, while men and women held in slavery were bought and sold and beaten and raped and separated from their children, while industries sell products they know are deadly, while politicians make policies and laws that increasingly increase the divide between the rich and the poor.

I simply find it interesting that women’s demands to make decisions for their own bodies “trump,” in the writer’s mind, all the decidedly unchristian decisions that have been made on this continent since the 15th century.

God, as many have suspected all along, is apparently as misogynist as those who have created him in their own image.

Judith Dancy

Winston-Salem