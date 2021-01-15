WLET - Judith Dancy

Biden cares about all

The letter writer who has no friends able to explain their vote for president-elect Joe Biden (“What about Biden?” Jan. 15) may appreciate knowing why I did.

While his reasons for voting for President Trump are valid, they all relate to “the economy,” as if it were a bubble of prosperity in which all Americans live. It may be that he would also argue that if people are poor in America, “the greatest country on earth,” it’s their own fault for not having worked hard enough to achieve the American dream.

The first motion of the incoming administration is to respond to the pain of the people in our country. Biden campaigned on that platform, hiding nothing about his desire to make certain the gaps in opportunity for medical care, for proper housing, for quality education, for job opportunities would be narrowed, even closed. Biden’s track record, as he rode the train to and from his home in Delaware for all those years, is pristine, if one needs proof that he’s always cared for the well-being of those who are not as wealthy as he. He made friends among the workers on those trains.