WLET - Judith E. Cavallo - SATURDAY

First, I would like to congratulate the writer of the Jan. 9 letter “My experience” on her wonderful experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Second, I would like to state that after over nine calls and patiently waiting for an hour and a half listening to music and a repetitive message, my call was disconnected.

Third, since the announcement that seniors from 75 and up could now receive the vaccine, I had hoped that calling would include a system of leaving my name, age and phone number ... and not just a busy signal or being disconnected, so that later I would be notified when it was my turn to be vaccinated.

Fourth, I am sure that many others had the same exasperating experience as I did. It would have saved us “oldies” a lot of time and irritation if it had been better organized.

Last, the latest directive I’ve heard says that the health center will call once to those who called them and didn’t get through. This will not solve the problem. I may not be able to answer that one call. It’s still “hit or miss.”

Like so many others, I’m in my 80s and have other health issues.

