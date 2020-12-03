WLET - Judith T. Dancy

Yeah, but ...

Sometimes I have a “Yeah, but…” even with things I mostly agree with. I often drive past yard signs asking me to “Make America Kind Again.” Yeah, but… even when the rhetoric of politics was respectful, the policies politicians put into place were definitely not kind to all Americans. I’m for making America both great and kind, but the “again” is sticky for me.

An occasional letter to this paper will include references to documents drawn in the past, about how God and Christ were among the American Founding Fathers. Yeah, but…both American history and the history of Christianity show how little influence God and Christ have had in enforcing “love thy neighbor” and its scriptural variations. Such arguments would carry more weight if evidence could be found to support them.

My candidate for president won. Yeah, but… the slogan “Restore the soul of America” disturbs me. Like the other two “yeah, buts,” this ignores the truth of the past: America’s “soul,” if she has one, shows a great deal of favoritism to some and not to others. Recent disruptions may well be America’s salvation. What is being revealed should very much disturb the souls of those who cling to an “again” that never was.