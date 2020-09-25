WLET - Judy Coggins

The better candidate

Sen. Thom Tillis claims that Cal Cunningham raised North Carolina taxes a billion dollars when Cunningham was a state senator. After 9/11, the nation was headed toward a recession, and N.C. faced a revenue shortfall of a billion dollars. The legislature ended this stalemate by approving a budget that raised sales taxes 1/2 of a cent and added to the taxes paid by the highest N.C. earners, bringing in a billion dollars in two years.

A decade later, Tillis was N.C. Speaker of the House, where he and the majority Republicans lowered rates significantly on corporations and the wealthiest taxpayers but increased taxes for many services (such as car repair and electricity) and cut aid to education and the poor.

Later, in the U.S. Senate, Tillis supported Trump by voting for massive permanent corporate tax cuts.