WLET - Judy Coggins

The better candidate
Sen. Thom Tillis claims that Cal Cunningham raised North Carolina taxes a billion dollars when Cunningham was a state senator. After 9/11, the nation was headed toward a recession, and N.C. faced a revenue shortfall of a billion dollars. The legislature ended this stalemate by approving a budget that raised sales taxes 1/2 of a cent and added to the taxes paid by the highest N.C. earners, bringing in a billion dollars in two years.
A decade later, Tillis was N.C. Speaker of the House, where he and the majority Republicans lowered rates significantly on corporations and the wealthiest taxpayers but increased taxes for many services (such as car repair and electricity) and cut aid to education and the poor.
Later, in the U.S. Senate, Tillis supported Trump by voting for massive permanent corporate tax cuts.
As a former educator, I am especially interested in the difference between the two candidates in relation to educators, students and their families. Cunningham has established a task force on lifetime learning so he can be in touch with them. His plans include safety for schools during the pandemic and other exigencies, support of affordable comprehensive Pre-K programs, full funding of the Individuals with Disabilities Act, support for diversity, support for fair pay for teachers and staff, more affordable access to four-year colleges as well as vocational schools, and investment in high-speed broadband, especially in rural areas. Cal Cunningham is the better candidate for North Carolina.
Judy Coggins
Kernersville
