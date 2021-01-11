 Skip to main content
WLET - Judy Frank - TUESDAY
Six months

I have a suggestion:

Shutter Congress for six months and deny these politicians (who should go without pay) any access to mass media and Big Tech. I believe we would have a calmer, safer, saner country, and they would discover just how "essential" they really are.

Judy Frank

Kernersville

