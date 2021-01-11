WLET - Judy Frank
Federal unemployment benefit payments are resuming in North Carolina, including the temporary restart of the primary funding program that Cong…
- Updated
Noble Food & Pursuits, which owns Rooster’s: A Noble Grille, and Durban Hospitality Group, are planning to open a Bossy Beulah’s Chicken S…
School reopening will resume Monday. All students will return by end of month to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
The reopening for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will move forward as planned, with three more grades returning on Monday and the remain…
A high school English teacher from Yadkin County says in a federal lawsuit that the creators of the hit Netflix show, "Outer Banks" stole the …
A Winston-Salem man faces murder and robbery charges in connection with last month's shooting death of another man, authorities said Tuesday.
The Messick Farm property in western Forsyth County has been acquired with plans to convert the 246 acres off the Yadkin River into a historic…
Forsyth County is among the first two North Carolina communities getting COVID-19 vaccine assistance from state National Guard personnel.
Employees of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are mourning the death of a colleague.
PINNACLE – A hiker who fell from a ledge on a trail at Pilot Mountain State Park Sunday afternoon was taken by ambulance to a Winston-Salem ho…
The oldest Forsyth County residents eligible for Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations could begin receiving them as early as Wednesday from count…