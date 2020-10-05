WLET - Judy Isaksen

Greater attention

Election 2020 — both state and national — weighs heavily on most Americans. As a concerned citizen, I am campaigning for Terri LeGrand’s run for District 31 N.C. Senate seat. Terri’s position on education, environment and jobs are supported by her lifetime of actions.

Health care, however, needs greater attention:

COVID-19 is one of our most important election issues. This pandemic has raised new concerns about the large number of uninsured or under-insured in North Carolina. Is the person packing our groceries insured? Perhaps not. Sadly, North Carolina doesn’t provide Medicaid coverage to individuals who earn too much for Medicaid but not enough to afford private insurance; per the Journal, this is between 450,000 and 650,000 of our neighbors. It is time to close this gap, which Terri supports.

In fact, according to a recent statewide study, 75% of North Carolinians also believe in closing this health care coverage gap, including 64% registered as Republicans. In District 31, 69% of respondents support closing this gap. Incumbent state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, however, is not on board with the majority of her constituents. According to RealFactsNC, “Krawiec does not support the Affordable Care Act and refuses to close the coverage gap for uninsured North Carolinians.”