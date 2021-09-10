WLET - Judy Manuel

Not how to die

Close your eyes, and just imagine: You are on your deathbed in ICU and you are alone. You have COVID, family is not allowed to visit. Only ICU staff can come and go behind their protective attire of masks, gown, gloves, etc. You will not be able to say your goodbyes to family, nor them to you.

This is not how you expected to die -- alone without any loved one by your side. You chose this path to be alone on your deathbed only because you denied yourself the life-saving vaccine.

Now think back further when the polio vaccine was a common vaccine which has helped eradicate polio in today's world. You don't have polio today only because of the people who put their faith and trust into a vaccine that had hope of eradicating polio.

Fast forward to today, your day of death. You will not die of polio because you had the vaccine in your earlier years. You will die of COVID, alone and without family by your side. If only you had chosen a different path.

Judy Manuel

Clemmons