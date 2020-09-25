 Skip to main content
WLET - Judy Meyer
WLET - Judy Meyer

It's over

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has just shot himself in the foot and might as well call his campaign for governor over.

He commented that if elected, he would immediately reopen K-12 public schools without requiring students or teachers to wear masks. “I don’t think there’s any science that backs that up. That’s my personal opinion.”

Also if elected, he would lift the mask mandate statewide and allow individual choice whether to wear a mask.

This is not the leadership that our state needs.

Judy Meyer

Winston-Salem

