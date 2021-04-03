WLET - Judy Rhoden

Stop the teacher-bashing

It is time to stop the teacher-bashing and blaming as the writer of the April 1 letter "A bell curve" did. Somewhere in his education, he missed out on critical thinking skills. I am not sure what planet he inhabits. We are currently suffering from a global pandemic -- something that we haven't experienced in our lifetime and nothing has been "normal" in our lives.

I taught in classrooms for 30 years, but nothing in my training would have prepared me for trying to teach for hybrid learning in front of a screen one day and in person the next. Some students didn't log on regularly and didn't have adults to supervise their learning. Can you imagine how difficult it must be trying to engage children over a screen? But that's exactly what teachers did. Teachers jumped through numerous hoops for their kids. They always do.

Most teachers are well-trained, but not for these circumstances, and anyone making a judgment about test scores falling is woefully uneducated about what happens in a classroom. I am sure this writer has only spent time in a classroom as a student and doesn't have the experience or credentials to judge teachers and refer to their craven self-interest.

As Socrates said, "I know nothing except the fact of my ignorance."

Judy Rhoden

Mount Airy